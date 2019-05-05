White Sox's Caleb Frare: Called up to bigs
Frare was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
The White Sox will add Frare and Juan Minaya to the bullpen to replace Carson Fulmer and Jose Ruiz, who were both optioned to Charlotte following Saturday's 15-2 loss to the Red Sox. It's the second big-league stint of the season for Frare, who previously made four appearances and gave up two runs in 2.2 innings.
