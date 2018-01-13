White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Settles with White Sox
Rodon (shoulder) agreed to a one-year, $2.3 million contract with the White Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
Pitching coach Don Cooper confirmed Thursday that Rodon is unlikely to be ready to begin 2018 after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder in late September. The timetable for his recovery from surgery was estimated at 6-to-8 months. Expect the team to exercise extreme caution throughout the rehab process.
