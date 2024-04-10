Rodon (1-0) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and two walks over six-plus innings in a 3-2 victory over the Marlins. He struck out six.

The southpaw carried a shutout into the seventh inning, but after a leadoff walk to Josh Bell, Anthony Rizzo botched a potential double-play ball and both runners scored after Rodon had left the mound. He tossed 58 of 89 pitches for strikes in his first quality start of the season while lowering his ERA to 1.72, and Rodon will carry a 13:7 K:BB through 15.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road in Toronto early next week.