Rodon (2-1) earned the win Saturday against the Brewers after he struck out eight and allowed one run on two hits and a walk over six innings.

The left-hander delivered seven scoreless frames in his previous start and followed up Saturday with a season-high eight strikeouts in Milwaukee, with the lone blemish against him being a solo homer from Rhys Hoskins in the opening frame. Rodon surrendered 15 long balls in 14 starts last season but has a 0.8 HR/9 through six outings in 2024. It's been an encouraging start to the campaign with a 2.48 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB across 32.2 innings.