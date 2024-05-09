Rodon (3-2) earned the win over Houston on Wednesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out seven batters over 6.1 innings.

Rodon gave up six earned runs over four frames in his worst start of the campaign his last time out, but he bounced back with a strong showing Wednesday. The left-hander racked up 16 swinging strikes against the Astros, leading to his second-highest single-game strikeout total of the season. While Rodon's season ERA sits at a mediocre 3.56, that's largely due to the blowup outing against Baltimore. He has posted a 2.54 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 37:14 K:BB over 39 innings across his other seven starts.