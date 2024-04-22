Rodon did not factor into the decision, allowing one hit and two walks over seven scoreless innings during Monday's 2-0 loss to the Athletics. He struck out four.

Rodon was mired in a pitcher's duel with Oakland's JP Sears and neither blinked leaving each with a tough luck no decision. Rodon managed seven innings in 92 pitches, though he only threw first-pitch strikes to nine of the 25 batters he faced. The continued control issues that resulted in his fifth-consecutive start with multiple walks was the only negative in what served as a rebound for Rodon, who lasted only four innings during his last start against Toronto. The 31-year-old lefty will carry a 2.70 ERA and 1.35 WHIP into his next start, tentatively slated to take place over the weekend in Milwaukee.