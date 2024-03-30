Rodon yielded a run on five hits and three walks over 4.1 innings during Friday's win over the Astros. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Rodon coughed up a run in the first inning but was able to avoid danger throughout the rest of his start, including a third-inning jam when he punched out Jose Abreu and Chas McCormick to strand a pair of runners. After posting a brutal 6.85 ERA in 2023, Rodon looked shaky at times Friday but generally kept the game under control. He forced 11 whiffs and the fastball touched 98 mph. The 31-year-old southpaw is currently in line to start in Arizona next week.