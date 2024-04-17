Rodon (1-1) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs on five hits and four walks over four innings as the Yankees fell 5-4 to Toronto. He struck out five.
The veteran southpaw kept the ball in the park, but he needed 101 pitches (62 strikes) to record 12 outs in an uneven performance. Rodon has failed to last five innings in two of his first four starts this season, posting a 3.66 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 18:11 K:BB through 19.2 innings, but he lines up for a plum assignment at home in his next trip to the mound, which should come early next week against the A's.
More News
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Sharp in first win•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Allows seven hits in no-decision•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Turns in short outing•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Healthy heading into season•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Enjoys strong start to spring•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Touches 97 mph in live BP•