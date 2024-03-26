Rodon pitched 19.1 innings over five starts in Grapefruit League action, posting a 4.19 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB.

Rodon made just one appearance last spring before suffering a forearm injury that significantly cut down his season, so the fact that he made it through the exhibition slate without any health issues this spring is a positive development. Per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, Rodon dropped weight in the offseason and looked to be in better shape in camp as he aims to put last year's injury-plagued and largely forgettable performance in the rearview mirror. While the southpaw's spring stats weren't overwhelming, Kuty reports that Rodon's fastball sat in the mid-90s, which is in line with where it has been during recent campaigns. The Yankees may need Rodon to step up as the team's ace with Gerrit Cole likely out for at least the first two months of the regular season due to an elbow injury.