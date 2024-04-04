Rodon did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out three.

Rodon struggled out of the gate, allowing a leadoff double to the first batter he faced and later surrendering solo home runs in the second and fifth innings. Five of the seven hits he allowed on the afternoon went for extra bases, while the veteran lefty also failed to make it through six innings for the second straight start to open the season. On a positive note, Rodon has held his opponents to two or fewer runs in each of those outings.