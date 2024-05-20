Rodon (5-2) earned the win Sunday against the White Sox, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

Rodon allowed a homer and a triple in the second inning, leading to two runs, but didn't allow another runner to cross the plate through six quality innings against his former club. According to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, Yankees manager Aaron Boone confessed after the game that Rodon was battling a cold all week and considered pulling him after five but was impressed with the way he battled back after the shaky second frame. It was the third-consecutive quality start and win for Rodon, who will carry a 3.27 ERA into his next start, tentatively slated to take place in San Diego when the Yankees travel to take on the Padres during a three-game weekend set.