Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Rodon is lineup up to start potential Game 4 of the ALDS versus the Rays on Thursday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The Yankees will turn to Max Fried in Game 3, leaving Rodon to take the ball in Game 4 in what would be his first start this postseason. Gerrit Cole would be on regular rest in Game 4 and could be used in relief that day, but otherwise he'll be lined up for a possible Game 5. Rodon's last start came on Sept. 22 against the Rays, and he struck out eight over eight shutout innings.