Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Rodon will not start Sunday's regular-season finale against the Orioles, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Rodon will be on regular rest Sunday after tossing eight shutout innings with eight strikeouts in a start Tuesday versus the Rays. However, with that game unlikely to mean anything as far as postseason implications go, the Yankees will hold Rodon back until the playoffs. Boone didn't reveal who would start Sunday's contest, but it could be a bullpen game.