Rodon (4-2) picked up the win Tuesday against Minnesota, allowing one run on six hits and no walks during six innings. He struck out six.

Rodon turned in his fourth quality start of his last five appearances and didn't issue a four-ball walk for a third straight contest. The lone run charged against him came via a Ryan Jeffers homer in the bottom of the first. After posting a 6.85 ERA in his first season in New York, Rodon has bounced back with a 3.31 ERA through nine starts and is tied for the team lead in wins. Rodon is scheduled to close out a two-start week with a Sunday start against the White Sox -- the team he played his first seven seasons with.