Rodon (8-2) earned the win over Minnesota on Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out nine batters.

Rodon was staked to a 4-0 lead after the first inning and never looked back, keeping alive a perfect game until Carlos Santana homered with one out in the sixth frame. The left-handed hurler picked up his sixth consecutive win, and he's notched a quality start in each of those victories. Rodon also dominated with 18 swinging strikes Wednesday en route to a season-high nine punchouts. He's bounced back from a disastrous first year in New York last season to post a 3.08 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 71:20 K:BB through 73 innings during the current campaign.