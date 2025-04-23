Rodon (3-3) earned the win Wednesday over the Guardians, allowing one unearned run on four hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out eight.

After posting a 5.19 ERA through his first three starts, Rodon's now gone back-to-back outings without allowing an earned run -- he's allowed just six hits while striking out 17 in that span (13 innings). Rodon's ERA is down to 3.50 through 36 innings this year with a 1.06 WHIP and 45:18 K:BB. The left-hander is scheduled to face the Orioles on the road in his next outing.