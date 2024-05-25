Rodon (6-2) earned the win Friday over the Padres, pitching six shutout innings while allowing three hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

Rodon wasn't dominant, but the Padres' offense didn't find much success. This was a fourth straight quality start for the southpaw, who has won all of those outings while allowing just five runs over 24.1 innings. Rodon has had just one bad start this season -- May 2 in Baltimore. He's at a 2.95 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 57:19 K:BB over 61 innings through 11 starts on the season. The 31-year-old is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Angels, which is another favorable matchup.