Rodon (9-2) earned the win against the Royals on Monday, allowing one run on five hits and no walks with three strikeouts over seven innings.

Rodon cruised through the majority of the game, with a two-out RBI single by Freddy Fermin in the seventh inning being his only blemish. While Rodon only struck out three, he generated 14 swinging strikes and didn't allow any extra-base hits. Each of Rodon's seven consecutive wins have also been quality starts, and he has now completed at least six innings in 10 of his 14 outings. He owns a 2.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 74:20 K:BB on the season and will look to continue his win streak against the Red Sox on Saturday.