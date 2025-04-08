Rodon (1-2) allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits and three walks over six-plus innings Monday, striking out eight and taking a loss against Detroit.

Rodon retired the first seven batters he faced, but Andy Ibanez broke the dam with a three-run blast in the third inning. Justyn-Henry Malloy knocked a two-run single in the fifth and Detroit scored one more run in the seventh after chasing Rodon from the contest. After picking up a win in his season debut, Rodon has been charged with nine earned runs over 12 innings in his last two outings. His ERA has jumped to 5.19 with a 20:9 K:BB through 17.1 frames. Rodon's next start is projected to be this weekend at home against the Giants.