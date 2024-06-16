Rodon (9-3) allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out seven over five innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Red Sox.

Rodon had posted a quality start in each outing during his seven-game winning streak, but both impressive stretches were snapped Saturday. The Red Sox put up all five runs against Rodon during the first two innings, and the Yankees' offense wasn't able to muster a comeback. The southpaw still has a strong 3.28 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP and 81:23 K:BB through 85 innings over 15 starts this year. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is projected to be at home versus Atlanta.