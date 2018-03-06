White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Sent back to minors
Tilson was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
The speedy outfielder was expected to compete for the starting gig in center field as far back as last season, but injuries plagued him in 2017 and essentially made it a lost season. Due to that, the White Sox opted to take things slowly with Tilson and have him start the minors rather than rush him to the majors. Tilson batted .282 with 15 steals at Triple-A in the Cardinals' organization back in 2016, so it's not out of the question for him to return to the big leagues quickly if he gets off to a hot start with Charlotte.
