Beck was outrighted off the White Sox's 40-man roster Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The White Sox needed to clear a couple spots for promising young prospects ahead of the Rule 5 draft, and Beck was one of the roster casualties. It's hardly a surprise as Beck struggled to a 6.40 ERA and 1.66 WHIP in 64.2 innings out of the Chicago bullpen in 2017, and the peripherals suggest things could have been even worse (6.84 FIP, 2.7 percent K-BB%). He throws pretty hard, but Beck may not make 50-plus appearances for a big-league team ever again after his showing this past season.