White Sox's Chris Beck: DFA'd Saturday
Beck was designated for assignment Saturday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Beck will be bumped off the 40-man roster after appearing in 14 games out of the bullpen this season, posting a 4.18 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 16 strikeouts across 23.2 innings. The transaction was made to make room for the return of Carlos Rodon (shoulder) who's slated to get the nod Saturday against Boston.
