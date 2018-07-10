Beck was designated for assignment by the Mets on Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Beck was bumped off the 40-man roster after accruing a 4.50 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with a 21:20 K:BB over 34 innings out of the bullpen. The move was made to accommodate Jerry Blevins' return from the bereavement list.

