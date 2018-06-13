Beck was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Beck will fill a low-leverage role in the Mets' bullpen after being designated for assignment by the White Sox on Saturday. The 27-year-old's ERA sits at a respectable 4.18 after falling north of 6 in each of his first three big-league seasons, though his 6.02 FIP indicates that he isn't really pitching any better. His 14.7 percent career strikeout rate and 12.0 percent career walk rate don't give much reason for optimism. A corresponding move has not yet been announced.