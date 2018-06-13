Mets' Chris Beck: Claimed by Mets
Beck was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Beck will fill a low-leverage role in the Mets' bullpen after being designated for assignment by the White Sox on Saturday. The 27-year-old's ERA sits at a respectable 4.18 after falling north of 6 in each of his first three big-league seasons, though his 6.02 FIP indicates that he isn't really pitching any better. His 14.7 percent career strikeout rate and 12.0 percent career walk rate don't give much reason for optimism. A corresponding move has not yet been announced.
More News
-
White Sox's Chris Beck: DFA'd Saturday•
-
White Sox's Chris Beck: Contract purchased Monday•
-
White Sox's Chris Beck: Returns to minor-league camp•
-
White Sox's Chris Beck: Loses 40-man spot•
-
White Sox's Chris Beck: Won't miss time with bruised shoulder•
-
White Sox's Chris Beck: Dealing with shoulder bruise•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...