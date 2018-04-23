Beck had his contract purchased from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

With Miguel Gonzalez (shoulder) landing on the disabled list Monday, Beck was promoted to the big club to provide an additional arm capable of pitching multiple innings out of the bullpen. The 27-year-old owns a solid 2.00 ERA and 13:3 K:BB across four appearances -- including a pair of starts -- with Charlotte this season, so he could be an option to make a spot start while Gonzalez is sidelined. That said, his 6.40 ERA across 90 major-league innings over the previous two seasons should keep expectations in check if he does get a turn in the rotation. Danny Farquhar (head) was shifted to the 60-day disabled list in a corresponding move to clear a spot on the team's 40-man roster for Beck.