Montgomery went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and two runs scored Saturday for Triple-A Charlotte.

Montgomery tallied his first home run at the highest level of the minors Friday and then followed that up with another long ball Saturday. Per MLB Pipeline, the latter homer had an exit velocity of 109.9 mph. While this has been a positive stretch for Montgomery, he also has a 36.7 percent strikeout rate across his first 60 plate appearances with Charlotte, so a promotion to the majors likely isn't imminent.