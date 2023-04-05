Montgomery (oblique) is expected to get a brief tuneup at High-A Winston-Salem once healthy before heading to Double-A Birmingham, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Despite reaching Double-A at the end of last season, Montgomery will put the finishing touches on his development at High-A, where he slashed .258/.387/.417 in 37 games in 2022. He is expected to be activated near the end of April.