Montgomery (oblique/back) will begin a rehab assignment with the White Sox' Arizona Complex League affiliate Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Montgomery has been sidelined all season with a strained oblique and a back injury but is finally ready to test things out in a game setting. The top prospect will eventually be assigned to Double-A Birmingham once the White Sox feel he's ready.
