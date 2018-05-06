Palka is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins.

Palka had started at designated hitter or in right field the past four games, recording just one hit (a home run) over that span. Until he finds consistent success at the plate, Palka looks like he'll have to battle Trayce Thompson for an everyday spot in the White Sox lineup while Avisail Garcia (hamstring) remains on the 10-day disabled list.

