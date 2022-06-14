The White Sox recalled Martin from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Since Chicago placed Liam Hendriks (forearm) on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move, Martin is eligible to rejoin the big club just two days after being optioned to Triple-A. The White Sox will need to break in a new starter for Wednesday's game in Detroit, and Martin could end up getting the nod if Vince Velasquez (groin) isn't activated from the 15-day injured list or is used out of the bullpen that day. Martin has started in two of his three appearances with the White Sox this season, logging a 4.11 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB across 15.1 innings.
More News
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Strikes out six•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Pitching behind opener•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Struggles early in second start•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Recalled, starting Friday•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Candidate for rotation spot•