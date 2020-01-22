White Sox's Dylan Covey: Clears waivers
Covey went unclaimed on waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, per MLB's official transaction log.
The 28-year-old was removed from the 40-man roster last week but will remain with the organization after going through the waiver wire unclaimed. Covey posted a 7.98 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 41:28 K:BB across 58.2 innings (12 starts) last year, and he has a cumulative 6.54 ERA over his three big-league seasons (63 games).
More News
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Dropped from roster•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Placed on injured list•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Scratched from Wednesday's start•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Struggles in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Gives up seven runs•
-
White Sox's Dylan Covey: Starting Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tracker: Atlanta a good spot for Ozuna
From how Marcell Ozuna fits in Atlanta to what Alex Wood means for the Dodgers, Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball: 3B sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2020 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The relief pitcher position isn't what it used to be, offering fewer reliable sources for saves...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
The first five picks of most standard drafts figure to be outfielders, but the position isn't...