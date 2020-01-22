Covey went unclaimed on waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, per MLB's official transaction log.

The 28-year-old was removed from the 40-man roster last week but will remain with the organization after going through the waiver wire unclaimed. Covey posted a 7.98 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 41:28 K:BB across 58.2 innings (12 starts) last year, and he has a cumulative 6.54 ERA over his three big-league seasons (63 games).