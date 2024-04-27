Jimenez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk during Friday's win over the Rays.

Jimenez's two-run blast gave Chicago a 7-2 lead in the seventh inning, contributing to an offensive showing that has not been typical of the White Sox so far this season. The 27-year-old has now homered twice in four games and is slashing .286/.355/.607 with eight RBI and five runs scored over his last seven contests.