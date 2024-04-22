Jimenez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Phillies.
Jimenez tallied his first RBI of the season Saturday and then proceeded to smack his first home run of the campaign in the opening frame of Sunday's contest. He has been sidelined for much of the season by an adductor injury but is showing signs of getting on track at the plate for the first time.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: First RBI of season•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Earns three walks across twin bill•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Could play some outfield•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Activated from injured list•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Ramping up running intensity•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Could return during weekend series•