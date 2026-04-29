Blue Jays' Eloy Jimenez: DFA'd by Blue Jays
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays designated Jimenez for assignment Wednesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
The club needed to clear a spot on the active roster for the return of George Springer (toe). Jimenez got a bit of run at designated hitter while Springer was out, going 9-for-31 (all nine hits were singles) in 12 games. He'll now go through the waivers process.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Eloy Jimenez: Hitting bench Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Eloy Jimenez: Drives in two runs Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Eloy Jimenez: Two hits against southpaw Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Lenyn Sosa: Getting breather Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Eloy Jimenez: On bench for second straight•
-
Blue Jays' Eloy Jimenez: Two hits in Toronto debut•