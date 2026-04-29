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The Blue Jays designated Jimenez for assignment Wednesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

The club needed to clear a spot on the active roster for the return of George Springer (toe). Jimenez got a bit of run at designated hitter while Springer was out, going 9-for-31 (all nine hits were singles) in 12 games. He'll now go through the waivers process.

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