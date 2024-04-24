Jimenez went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, stole a base and scored twice during Tuesday's loss to the Twins.

Jimenez's fourth-inning shot flipped the score from 1-0 to 3-1, and he came around to score after drawing a walk in the eighth to make it a 5-2 game. The White Sox ultimately were unable to come away with the win Tuesday, but the 27-year-old's offensive outburst propelled him up to a .795 OPS since returning from the injured list April 15.