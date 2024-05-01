Jimenez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Jimenez's absence from the lineup looks to be a matter of getting some rest for the day game after a night game. He had started in 14 consecutive games since returning from the injured list in mid-April and slashed .255/.328/.436 with three home runs and a stolen base over that span. Robbie Grossman will fill in for Jimenez on Wednesday as Chicago's designated hitter.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Stays hot against Tampa Bay•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Homers during win•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Belts three-run homer•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Tallies first homer•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: First RBI of season•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Earns three walks across twin bill•