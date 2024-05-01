Jimenez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Jimenez's absence from the lineup looks to be a matter of getting some rest for the day game after a night game. He had started in 14 consecutive games since returning from the injured list in mid-April and slashed .255/.328/.436 with three home runs and a stolen base over that span. Robbie Grossman will fill in for Jimenez on Wednesday as Chicago's designated hitter.