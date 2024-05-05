Jimenez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Cardinals.

Jimenez entered Sunday's matchup without a home run in his last six contests, but he was able to snap that streak with a solo shot, launching his fourth homer of the year in the top of the seventh inning off reliever Giovanny Gallegos. The long ball gave the team a 2-1 lead and the right-hander has now recorded at least one hit in seven of his last nine games, batting .270 with two home runs, five RBI and six runs scored over that stretch.