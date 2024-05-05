Share Video

Link copied!

Jimenez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Cardinals.

Jimenez entered Sunday's matchup without a home run in his last six contests, but he was able to snap that streak with a solo shot, launching his fourth homer of the year in the top of the seventh inning off reliever Giovanny Gallegos. The long ball gave the team a 2-1 lead and the right-hander has now recorded at least one hit in seven of his last nine games, batting .270 with two home runs, five RBI and six runs scored over that stretch.

More News