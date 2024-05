The White Sox placed Eloy Jimenez on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jimenez tweaked the hamstring while running the bases in Tuesday's game in Toronto. The severity of the strain is not yet known, so it's unclear how much time the designated hitter might miss. It's the second trip to the IL this season for Jimenez, who also missed time with an adductor strain.