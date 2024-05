Jimenez was removed from Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays with a left hamstring strain.

Jimenez appeared to be limping after scoring from second base during the fifth inning of Tuesday's contest, and Gavin Sheets later replaced him as Chicago's DH during the seventh. The severity of Jimenez's injury remains unclear, but the White Sox will take a closer look at him and should offer more information on his status after the game.