Manager Pedro Grifol didn't have a specific timeline Thursday for Jimenez's (hamstring) return, but he said it would be an extended absence, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

The news of the absence being extended comes with the White Sox finding out Jimenez 's hamstring was beat up a decent amount. Grifol guessed that the absence would be a little shorter than they have been without Luis Robert. Jimenez's injury occurred when he tweaked the hamstring while running the bases in Tuesday's game in Toronto. The 27-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain.