Jimenez (hamstring) is expected to miss around a month,Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Jimenez was placed on the injured list Wednesday but no exact timeline for his return was disclosed. After missing two weeks to start April with a similar issue, Jimenez will face a longer absence this time around.
