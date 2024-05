Jimenez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Sunday against the Yankees.

Jimenez had a hit in all three games of the team's weekend series but none went for extra bases and he also didn't record any RBI or runs. However, he did steal his third base of the season Sunday and his second in his last four games. It's unclear what has led to his sudden aggressiveness on the basepaths, as he had never attempted a stolen base across the first five seasons of his career.