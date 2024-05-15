Jimenez went 3-for-7 with a walk, a double and a solo home run across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Nationals.

The 27-year-old slugger took Trevor Williams deep in the second inning of the matinee, the first homer the Washington right-hander has served up in 2024. Jimenez could be heating up after a quiet start to the season -- over the last seven games, he's gone 7-for-27 (.259) with three doubles and a homer. Tuesday's RBI was his first since May 5 though, and through 30 contests he's slashing just .221/.276/.389 with five home runs and 12 RBI.