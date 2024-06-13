Share Video

Jimenez (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with the Arizona Complex League White Sox on Thursday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Jimenez has been on the shelf for just over three weeks with a left hamstring strain and is now ready to test things out in game action. The White Sox haven't revealed how many rehab games the designated hitter might require, but a return next week would seem to be on the table.

