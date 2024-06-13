Jimenez (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with the Arizona Complex League White Sox on Thursday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Jimenez has been on the shelf for just over three weeks with a left hamstring strain and is now ready to test things out in game action. The White Sox haven't revealed how many rehab games the designated hitter might require, but a return next week would seem to be on the table.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: To miss at least one month•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Due for extended absence•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Heads to IL with strained hamstring•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits with hamstring injury•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Swipes third bag•