The White Sox reinstated Jimenez (appendectomy) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. He'll start in right field and bat second in the White Sox's series finale in Detroit.

Jimenez will get the green light to rejoin the White Sox after he completed a three-game rehab assignment at Double-A Birmingham in which he collected 12 plate appearances. The slugger ended up missing close to a month after undergoing an appendectomy, but he should be ready to handle a near-everyday role at either designated hitter or in the corner outfield now that he's been activated. The White Sox optioned Adam Haseley to Triple-A Charlotte to make room on the 26-man active roster for Jimenez.