Sheets will start at designated hitter and bat fifth in Monday's contest versus Atlanta.
Sheets will get his first start of the season as he fills in for Eloy Jimenez (adductor). He could see regular action against right-handers if Jimenez needs a stint on the injured list, but there's no indication yet whether that will happen.
