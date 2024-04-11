Sheets went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, five RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's loss to the Guardians. He also stole a base.

Sheets had himself a day at the plate Wednesday, driving home the first run of the game with a double in the top of the first before coming around to score himself, putting Chicago up 2-0. He then launched a three-run shot in the third and another RBI double in the 10th to put the White Sox up yet again, though his incredible effort would still fall short as the team fell to the Guardians in extra innings. It marked Sheets' first three-hit game of the season and his third multi-hit game in his last six contests. He's now batting .360 in April with two homers, seven RBI and four runs scored.