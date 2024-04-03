Sheets is drawing another start at designated hitter and batting cleanup in Wednesday's game versus Atlanta.
Eloy Jimenez (adductor) has missed three straight starts and it's been Sheets filling in at DH each time. The 27-year-old reached base three times and drove in a run in Tuesday's contest.
