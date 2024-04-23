Sheets was ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the top half of the eighth inning Monday against the Twins, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Sheets was unhappy with a called strike three and let the umpire know about it before exiting for the clubhouse. The 28-year-old went 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts prior to getting ejected.
